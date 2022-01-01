Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

51 out of 100
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
VS
67 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 49.9 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 42.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 932:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 62.1% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 43% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.6% -
Response time 33 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
2.534 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +3%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.4 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

