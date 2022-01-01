You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 49.9 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 42.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 932:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 62.1% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 43% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.6% - Response time 33 ms 35 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 768 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 2.534 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +3% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.4 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.