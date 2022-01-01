Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.6 against 42 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (101.4 vs 110.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|42.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|932:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|62.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.6%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 / 35 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1810
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +237%
8185
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1508
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +228%
8053
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1650 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~4.3 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
