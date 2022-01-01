You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M2 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.6 against 42 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (101.4 vs 110.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~82% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 42.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 932:1 - sRGB color space 62.1% - Adobe RGB profile 43% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.6% - Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 2.534 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +18% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.4 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.