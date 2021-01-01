Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 – what's better?

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
VS
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
vs
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 240.8 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
2. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
4. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
5. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
6. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский