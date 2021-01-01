Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – what's better?

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 42 against 33 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.7 vs 110.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
vs
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 320 mm (12.6 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~83.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1507:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.4%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

