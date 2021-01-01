Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110.5 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 235.3 mm (9.26 inches)
Thickness 18.7 mm (0.74 inches) 18.6 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

