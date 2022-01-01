Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.9 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9 mm
Colors White Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
