Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.9 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~77.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 9 mm Colors White Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Max. brightness Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 6 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8 GPU performance Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.