Display
CPU
RAM 4GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Acer Chromebook 314 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (107.9 vs 117 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
vs
Chromebook 314

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches		 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~71.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 2
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 14 Flip +71%
0.24 TFLOPS
Chromebook 314
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 128
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes -
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

