You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (107.9 vs 117 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~71.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.8 mm Colors White Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Max. brightness Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits Chromebook 314 n/a

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 6 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 2 GPU performance Vivobook Go 14 Flip +71% 0.24 TFLOPS Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 128 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes -

