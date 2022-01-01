Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Chromebook 512 – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip vs Acer Chromebook 512

29 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
VS
37 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 512
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Acer Chromebook 512
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1366 x 912
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Acer Chromebook 512 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 22% sharper screen – 137 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
vs
Chromebook 512

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches		 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~62.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 21.8 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 12 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz -
GPU boost clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS
Chromebook 512 +25%
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
2. Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Dell Precision 5470
3. Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
4. Acer Chromebook 512 or Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
5. Acer Chromebook 512 or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
6. Acer Chromebook 512 or Acer Chromebook 311

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Chromebook 512 and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский