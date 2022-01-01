Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Spin 3 (SP313-51N) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 48 against 39 watt-hours
  • 52% sharper screen – 170 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~76.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1252:1
sRGB color space - 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7%
Response time - 44 ms
Max. brightness
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits
Spin 3 (SP313-51N) +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 256 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N) +250%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

