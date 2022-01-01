You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 48 against 39 watt-hours

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~76.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors White Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1215:1 sRGB color space - 96.2% Adobe RGB profile - 67.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Max. brightness Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits Swift 3 (SF314-59) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 6 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 256 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-59) +250% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 1

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.