Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

31 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
VS
67 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Around 10.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 49.9 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 256 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +983%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
3. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Vivobook Go 14 Flip
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
9. Apple MacBook Air (2019) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip or ask any questions
EnglishРусский