Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 1137-1550% higher FPS

Around 16.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 70 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors White Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 6 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 64 GPU performance Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +2067% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

