Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

30 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
VS
78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 1137-1550% higher FPS
  • Around 16.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 70 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 2 10
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 64
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +2067%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
