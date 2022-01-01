You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Can run popular games at about 526-717% higher FPS

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors White Black, Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 932:1 sRGB color space - 62.1% Adobe RGB profile - 43% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 6 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR4 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units 256 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +956% 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.