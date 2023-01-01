Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip vs ASUS Vivobook Go 14
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Go 14
- Around 6.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
|324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm
12.78 x 8.42 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.6%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivobook Go 14 +72%
989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1050
Vivobook Go 14 +245%
3621
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vivobook Go 14 +145%
1079
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook Go 14 +517%
4322
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.5 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5500 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
