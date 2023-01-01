Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14 Flip or Vivobook Go 14 – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip vs ASUS Vivobook Go 14

31 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
VS
45 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Go 14
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
ASUS Vivobook Go 14
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip and ASUS Vivobook Go 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Go 14
  • Around 6.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
vs
Vivobook Go 14

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches		 324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm
12.78 x 8.42 x 0.7 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.6% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White Black, Silver, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Max. brightness
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits
Vivobook Go 14 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 4
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 +104%
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v4.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

