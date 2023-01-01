ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.3 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.19 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
|362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|838 cm2 (129.8 inches2)
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.1%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|35.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|-
|642:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|36.6%
|Response time
|-
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1046
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3737
3672
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1130
1112
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4472
4366
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.5 Gbps
|5.5 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5500 MHz
|5500 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|70.7 dB
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|No
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
