ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 15 OLED
Aspire 3 (A315-24P)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 360.3 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.19 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches		 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
Area 838 cm2 (129.8 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 35.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 642:1
sRGB color space - 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.6%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.5 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 15 OLED
0.49 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5500 MHz 5500 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 70.7 dB
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

