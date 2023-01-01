You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.5 vs 112.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~80.1% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 56 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 5486:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 94.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +100% 600 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 / 120 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 480 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 712 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206% 4.32 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.