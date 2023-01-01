Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.5 vs 112.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
|321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|56 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|5486:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|94.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 120 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|480 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +17%
7583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10127
8918
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|712 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.32 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|75.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
