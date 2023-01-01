Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) or Swift 3 (SF314-512) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)

61 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
51 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.5 vs 112.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
vs
Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~80.1%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 56 dB -

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 5486:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 94.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 120 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 480 grams -

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 712 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206%
4.32 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.3 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

