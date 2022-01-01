Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) or Swift X (SFX14-41G) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)

67 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63 against 59 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~78.5%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 120 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +35%
4.32 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-41G)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
4. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
5. Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
8. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
9. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
10. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский