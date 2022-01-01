You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 63 against 52.6 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.4 vs 112.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~82% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +20% 600 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 / 120 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 35 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 712 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +44% 4.32 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.