Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 63 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.4 vs 112.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~82%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 120 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 712 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

