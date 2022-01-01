You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (104.5 vs 115 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 742 cm2 (115 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~80.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +100% 600 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +429% 7.46 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.