Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

67 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-140% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (100.1 vs 115 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 742 cm2 (115 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

