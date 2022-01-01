You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 742 cm2 (115 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~78.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 234 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 150 W 90 / 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 35 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 712 MHz GPU boost clock - 1057 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +73% 7.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.