Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

67 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Pro 14 OLED (M3401) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Case

Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches		 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
Area 742 cm2 (115 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 150 W 90 / 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 712 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1057 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

