You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 440 nits

21% sharper screen – 243 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm

11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~76.7% Side bezels 7.9 mm 8.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 40 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2256 x 1504 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1494:1 sRGB color space - 98.7% Adobe RGB profile - 70.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 73.3% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +36% 600 nits Swift 3 (SF313-53) 440 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 120 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35-40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF313-53) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.