You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

77% sharper screen – 243 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (111 vs 134.5 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.3% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1842:1 sRGB color space - 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 66.6% Response time 1 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +100% 600 nits Swift 3 (SF316-51) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 120 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35-40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF316-51) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.