You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +20% 600 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 120 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 35-40 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) 5.01 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +128% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.