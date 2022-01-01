Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 120 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-40 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
