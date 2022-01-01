You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 63 against 37 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (131.3 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.5% Side bezels 7.2 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 95.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 600 nits Aspire 3 (A317-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 37 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 120 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +182% 2.365 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A317-53) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

