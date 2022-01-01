Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.3 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|427720:1
|1480:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|59.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.8%
|41.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|42.2%
|Response time
|3 ms
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 120 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|220 / 446 gramm
|500 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-57 +5%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-57 +5%
4771
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-57 +3%
1436
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 AN515-57 +6%
5542
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79.3 dB
|75 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
