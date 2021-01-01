Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.3 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 66.6%
Response time 3 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 120 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +68%
2.365 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.3 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
4. Swift 3 SF316-51 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Swift 3 SF316-51 or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6. Swift 3 SF316-51 or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
7. Swift 3 SF316-51 or Aspire 5 (A517-52)
8. Swift 3 SF316-51 or Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский