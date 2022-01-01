Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or Swift 3x (SF314-510) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)

53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63 against 59 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 131.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 48.3 dB 44.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1916:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 71.5%
Response time 3 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 120 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm 266 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
2.365 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510) +7%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.3 dB 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs MateBook 16 (2021)
4. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
5. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
6. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
7. Swift 3x (SF314-510) vs Swift 3 (SF313-53)
8. Swift 3x (SF314-510) vs Pavilion 14 (2021)
9. Swift 3x (SF314-510) vs Swift 3 (SF316-51)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский