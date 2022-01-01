Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~87.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|-
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 120 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|446 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +21%
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +86%
8547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +19%
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X SFX16-52G +65%
8633
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|79.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
