Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~87.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.3 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 120 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
2.365 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G +46%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 79.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
