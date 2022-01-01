You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~87.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.5 mm Colors Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 95.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +50% 600 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 120 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +46% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.