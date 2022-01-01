You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 287-392% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 83 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~81.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 48.3 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1333:1 sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 95.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +20% 600 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 83 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 / 120 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +522% 2.365 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79.3 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.