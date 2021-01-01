Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 100 against 63 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|48.3 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.8%
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|99.4%
|Response time
|3 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 120 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|446 gramm
|359 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5349
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7044
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.3 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
