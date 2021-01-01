You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.9 vs 131.3 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm

12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.3 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1661:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 66.3% Response time 3 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +50% 600 nits ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 120 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm 331 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 1024 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +182% 2.365 TFLOPS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.3 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.