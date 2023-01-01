You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 36-49% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 100% 65% Adobe RGB profile - 44.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 43.3% Response time 1 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) +140% 600 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 317 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) +65% 2.365 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

