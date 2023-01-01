ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
- Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 36-49% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1316:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|44.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|43.3%
|Response time
|1 ms
|28 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|317 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1659
1505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8623
4558
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10247
5386
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|72 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
