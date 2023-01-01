Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

54 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time 1 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
2.365 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +120%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
3. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
4. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
5. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Pro 14 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Air (M2, 2022)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Pro 15 (2019)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Pro 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский