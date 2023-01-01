Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) or Aspire 5 (A515-57) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.3 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 65%
Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 44.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 43.3%
Response time 3 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 450 grams 317 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +306%
5.8 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.3 dB 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
2. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) vs Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
3. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) vs Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
4. Aspire 5 (A515-57) vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)
5. Aspire 5 (A515-57) vs Pavilion 15 (2022)
6. Aspire 5 (A515-57) vs Aspire 5 (A517-53)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский