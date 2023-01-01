You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs) Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.3 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 65% Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 44.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 43.3% Response time 3 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +140% 600 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 450 grams 317 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 35-50 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +306% 5.8 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.3 dB 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.