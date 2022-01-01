You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.7 vs 131.3 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm

11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.7% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.6 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.3 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2256 x 1504 Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1494:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 98.7% Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 70.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 73.3% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits Swift 3 (SF313-53) +10% 440 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 450 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35-50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF313-53) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.