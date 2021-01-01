You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 100 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.3 dB 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.8% 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.1% Response time 3 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 120 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 450 gramm 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 35-50 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +12% 5.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79.3 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.