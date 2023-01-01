Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches		 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.3 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 450 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
2. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
3. IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
4. Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
5. IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
6. VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский