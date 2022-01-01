You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 360-491% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~77.8% Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1400:1 sRGB color space - 51% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +140% 600 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +655% 10.8 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

