ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

72 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 360-491% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1400:1
sRGB color space - 51%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

