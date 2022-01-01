You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1620 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

35% sharper screen – 212 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (104.5 vs 132.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~80.1% Side bezels 5 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +100% 600 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +666% 10.8 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.