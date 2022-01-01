ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 35% sharper screen – 212 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (104.5 vs 132.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
|321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.7%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1793
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11046
6785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1808
1080
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13634
8054
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|12.8 x 7.3 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
