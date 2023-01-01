Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

68 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Battery
66.5 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 66.5 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1326:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.7%
Response time 1 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 186 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

