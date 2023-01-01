ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 66.5 against 50 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1326:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|98.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.7%
|Response time
|1 ms
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|186 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11306
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1801
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14372
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|2x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
