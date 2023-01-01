Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 50 Wh 70 Wh 66.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 66.5 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1864 Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1326:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.7% Response time 1 ms 24 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +20% 600 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 70 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time - 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 186 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +105% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

