You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M1 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 173-236% higher FPS

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 49.9 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 132.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1620 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 600 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +315% 10.8 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.