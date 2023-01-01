You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 132.1 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 254 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~84.6% Side bezels 5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1620 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +20% 600 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP - 35 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +59% 10.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.