You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1620 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.7 vs 132.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~80.2% Side bezels 5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 212 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1041:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.5% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 600 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 10.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +6% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.