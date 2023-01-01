Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

72 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1620
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • 31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.7 vs 132.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1041:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.5%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

