ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

72 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1620
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~86%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 738 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
