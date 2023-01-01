You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1620 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 196-268% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 196-268% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~79.6% Side bezels 5 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 990 MHz GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +357% 10.8 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

