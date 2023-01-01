Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

68 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 450 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

