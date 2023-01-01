Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) or Aspire 5 (A515-57) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

58 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
56 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
  • Can run popular games at about 232-317% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1316:1
sRGB color space - 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 44.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 43.3%
Response time - 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 317 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) +422%
7.46 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 72 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

