You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 3456 x 2234 Battery - 70 Wh 96 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 96 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 150 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) +43% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.