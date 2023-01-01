Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

58 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
  • Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches		 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 150 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 990 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) +215%
7.46 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

